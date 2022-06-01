United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.61

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get United Internet alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.