United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.56.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,544. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.77. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

