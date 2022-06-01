United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $231.29. 436,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,497. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.26.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
