United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $231.29. 436,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,497. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,945,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

