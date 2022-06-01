United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.87

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 42715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.40) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.