Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Wedbush lowered their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

