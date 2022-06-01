USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

USNA opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

