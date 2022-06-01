Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to report $284.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.46 million and the highest is $286.72 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Vacasa stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

