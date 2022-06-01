Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,647.00

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.71 million and $16,647.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.2% against the dollar and now trades at $999.62 or 0.03142785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00442411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

