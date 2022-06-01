Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.