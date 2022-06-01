VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,495 shares.The stock last traded at $97.03 and had previously closed at $99.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,317,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,768,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,435,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

