VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 38.1% in May

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

