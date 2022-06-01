Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.84. 1,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,510. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

