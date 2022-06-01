Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.