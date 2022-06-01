Vanilla Network Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $728,824.98 and approximately $1,554.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.96 or 0.03160822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00446953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

