VeChain Market Cap Hits $2.02 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $216.24 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

