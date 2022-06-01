Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

