Veil Achieves Market Cap of $511,393.43 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $511,393.43 and approximately $346.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.23 or 0.99946069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00115599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00210117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033020 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

