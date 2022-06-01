Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0629

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $144.82 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.