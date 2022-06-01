Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 7,511,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

