Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.03 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002800 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

