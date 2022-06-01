Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VRTV traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $147.91. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

