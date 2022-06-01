Verso (VSO) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verso (VSO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $679,625.33 and $47,674.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 552.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.91 or 0.04883446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00455450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008412 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.