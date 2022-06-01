Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 21,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,687. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.45.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

