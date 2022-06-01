Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 11,957 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $383,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

