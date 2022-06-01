Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

IRWD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

