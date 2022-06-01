Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidus Investment worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

