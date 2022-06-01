Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Jonathan Pearl acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at $69,606.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

