Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,502 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,464 shares of company stock worth $274,071. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.