Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 49,169 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 288,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.