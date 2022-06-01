Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,928 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,453,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 578,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,601,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

