Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE XFLT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.