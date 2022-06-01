Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,048,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of TVTX opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.