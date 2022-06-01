Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:VIST opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $809.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 981,075 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vista Energy by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

