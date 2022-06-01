Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NYSE:VIST opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $809.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.
Vista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.