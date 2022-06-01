Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. 1,216,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

