VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VNET Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 921,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000.

VNET traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,002. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

