VR Education (LON:VRE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23). Approximately 1,190,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 28.86 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The firm has a market cap of £53.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.25.

VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

