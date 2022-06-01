VR Education (LON:VRE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23). Approximately 1,190,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 28.86 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The firm has a market cap of £53.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.25.
VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)
