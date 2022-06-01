Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

