Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 732.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SRG opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 62.45%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

