Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.