Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period.

TPZ opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

