Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

