Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of NYSE WEAV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 4,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
