Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

5/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

4/5/2022 – Stantec was given a new C$85.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

STN traded up C$1.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$58.97. 324,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,545. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.496212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,046,004. Insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,541 in the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

