Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.