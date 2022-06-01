Wells Fargo & Company Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $354.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

