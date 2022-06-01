Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

WDOFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of WDOFF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 56,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

