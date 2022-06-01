West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $309.84. 1,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,150. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.41 and a 200-day moving average of $388.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.12 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

