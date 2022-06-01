Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 117,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.