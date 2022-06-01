Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. 19,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,701. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

