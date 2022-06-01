Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 369,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,930,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

